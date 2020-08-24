58 displaced after fire at Gwinnett apartment building

“An assessment of the structure showed heavy smoke and water damage to the units on the first floor, with significant damage noted to the third floor,” the release said.

This is the aftermath of a fire at a Gwinnett County apartment building. Credit: American Red Cross of Georgia Credit: American Red Cross of Georgia

Volunteers with the Red Cross of Georgia are assisting the 58 people who were displaced from 20 damaged units, the nonprofit said in a news release. The Red Cross is assisting with lodging, food, clothing and personal care items.

“Caseworkers will continue to follow up with the families in the days ahead to help them get back on their feet as they navigate the recovery process,” the release said.

