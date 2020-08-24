58 displaced after fire at Gwinnett apartment building

About 20 families lost their homes over the weekend in Gwinnett County after an apartment building caught on fire.
Firefighters responded to the Grande Club Apartments at 3740 Club Drive in unincorporated Duluth about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Gwinnett fire spokesman Lt. Donald Strother said in a news release. The third floor of one building was ablaze when they arrived.
Residents had already begun evacuating before firefighters arrived, the release said. No one was injured during the incident.
The fire was under control about three hours later, the release said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
“An assessment of the structure showed heavy smoke and water damage to the units on the first floor, with significant damage noted to the third floor,” the release said.
Credit: American Red Cross of Georgia
Volunteers with the Red Cross of Georgia are assisting the 58 people who were displaced from 20 damaged units, the nonprofit said in a news release. The Red Cross is assisting with lodging, food, clothing and personal care items.
“Caseworkers will continue to follow up with the families in the days ahead to help them get back on their feet as they navigate the recovery process,” the release said.
