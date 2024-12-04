error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Will Jimmy Carter’s grandson run for Georgia governor?

Jason Carter, former president Jimmy Carter's grandson, discusses the possibility of running for governor of Georgia during his appearance on Politically Georgia.

0:52
AJC |1 hour ago
Jimmy Carter grandson: Former president, 100, taps faith, stubbornness1h ago

1:24

Final YSL trial defendants react after murder and gang charge acquittals

The last two defendants in Atlanta’s long-running YSL trial have been found not guilty of racketeering, murder and gang-related charges.

3:55

Inside the Atlanta museum bringing African diaspora art to Black communities

UATL explores ADAMA, a Black-owned Atlanta museum by Fahamu Pecou, showcasing African diaspora art and connecting Black culture through powerful exhibits.

2h ago
6:35

How a football field gets its game face on

Ever wonder how fields look perfect? Meet the unsung heroes like Matt Hollan at UGA, ensuring top-notch turf so players can shine without slipping.

