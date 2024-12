Videos

Man armed with knife dies on I-75

Atlanta police shot and killed a man early Thursday after they said he stabbed a person aboard a Greyhound bus and then ran onto I-75 with the knife. The 39-year-old man, whose name was not released, had boarded the bus in Atlanta and was headed to Florida, police said. It was about 1 a.m. when officers got the call about a person who had been stabbed in the hand while on the bus.

0:36