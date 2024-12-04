error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Videos

Inside the Atlanta museum bringing African diaspora art to Black communities

Gavin Godfrey, senior reporter at AJC, explores the African Diaspora Art Museum of Atlanta (ADAMA), a Black-owned gallery founded by Fahamu Pecou. ADAMA highlights 21st-century African diaspora art, bringing it closer to the Black community without the need to travel to Midtown Atlanta. The current exhibit, "If You Look Hard Enough, You Can See Our Future," features Southern African art from the Nando's collection, drawing connections between apartheid-era artists and those from the American South. The museum serves as a hub for Black cultural expression and identity, showcasing Atlanta's role as a vibrant center for Black culture.

3:55
AJC |1 hour ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Terra Coles

Museum of African diaspora art eyes a permanent home in Atlanta

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
1:24

Final YSL trial defendants react after murder and gang charge acquittals

The last two defendants in Atlanta’s long-running YSL trial have been found not guilty of racketeering, murder and gang-related charges.

Placeholder Image
3:55

Inside the Atlanta museum bringing African diaspora art to Black communities

UATL explores ADAMA, a Black-owned Atlanta museum by Fahamu Pecou, showcasing African diaspora art and connecting Black culture through powerful exhibits.

1h ago
Placeholder Image
6:35

How a football field gets its game face on

Ever wonder how fields look perfect? Meet the unsung heroes like Matt Hollan at UGA, ensuring top-notch turf so players can shine without slipping.

Placeholder Image
7:02

Meet the rare class of 100 year olds who live in Atlanta

Centenarians hold secrets to longevity, whether through resilience or genetics. Hear their stories in the South, where life expectancy is the lowest in the US.

More From Videos

Placeholder Image
1:24

Final YSL trial defendants react after murder and gang charge acquittals

The last two defendants in Atlanta’s long-running YSL trial have been found not guilty of racketeering, murder and gang-related charges.

Placeholder Image
0:12

Video Tease: What makes the UGA turf so special

Placeholder Image
6:35

How a football field gets its game face on

Ever wonder how fields look perfect? Meet the unsung heroes like Matt Hollan at UGA, ensuring top-notch turf so players can shine without slipping.

Placeholder Image
7:02

Meet the rare class of 100 year olds who live in Atlanta

Centenarians hold secrets to longevity, whether through resilience or genetics. Hear their stories in the South, where life expectancy is the lowest in the US.