Videos

Inside the Atlanta museum bringing African diaspora art to Black communities

Gavin Godfrey, senior reporter at AJC, explores the African Diaspora Art Museum of Atlanta (ADAMA), a Black-owned gallery founded by Fahamu Pecou. ADAMA highlights 21st-century African diaspora art, bringing it closer to the Black community without the need to travel to Midtown Atlanta. The current exhibit, "If You Look Hard Enough, You Can See Our Future," features Southern African art from the Nando's collection, drawing connections between apartheid-era artists and those from the American South. The museum serves as a hub for Black cultural expression and identity, showcasing Atlanta's role as a vibrant center for Black culture.

3:55