Meet the rare class of 100 year olds who live in Atlanta

People worldwide are living longer. And while major health advancements contribute, the real blueprint to a longer life might be in the lives of centenarians, people who are one hundred or more years old. Thomas Perls, geriatrician and director of the New England Centenarian Study, says 100-year-olds have an “amazing resilience” that helps them age very slowly. Over the past couple months, AJC producers spoke with centenarians in the South, where life expectancy is the lowest in the country, to learn the secrets of the oldest among us. Turns out, centenarians are not a monolith. When you take a closer look at genetics, race and gender, a human’s health journey and propensity for living longer could look vastly different.

AJC |4 hours ago
See the moment Jose Ibarra was found guilty in killing of Laken Riley

Jose Ibarra was found guilty of murder for the killing of nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus in February.

Former Georgia Senator Loeffler shares comments on Trump's cabinet

Former Senator Kelly Loeffler reflects on president-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks, commitment to advancing his agenda, and advocating for rural America.

Georgia House minority leader calls efforts to remove Democratic chair "distasteful"

Newly elected Georgia State House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugely says it's "distasteful" Sen. Ossoff would call for Nikema Williams to step aside as Dem chair.

Politically Georgia’s Bill Nigut announces retirement

Politically Georgia’s Bill Nigut announces he will retire on Jan. 31 after Donald Trump is inaugurated as president.

Mom arrested after son found walking alone near home

Brittany Patterson’s youngest son had walked less than a mile from their home toward Mineral Bluff before the mom was arrested for reckless conduct.

Former Georgia senator supports Matt Gaetz as Trump’s pick for attorney general

Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler talks to Politically Georgia about President-Elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks.

