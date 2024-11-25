Videos

Meet the rare class of 100 year olds who live in Atlanta

People worldwide are living longer. And while major health advancements contribute, the real blueprint to a longer life might be in the lives of centenarians, people who are one hundred or more years old. Thomas Perls, geriatrician and director of the New England Centenarian Study, says 100-year-olds have an “amazing resilience” that helps them age very slowly. Over the past couple months, AJC producers spoke with centenarians in the South, where life expectancy is the lowest in the country, to learn the secrets of the oldest among us. Turns out, centenarians are not a monolith. When you take a closer look at genetics, race and gender, a human’s health journey and propensity for living longer could look vastly different.

7:02