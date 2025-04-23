Comedians share all in Atlanta-filmed stand-up doc ‘Group Therapy’

Today's Video Headlines
This could be America’s next national park
Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park. Credit: AJC | Boston Public Library | TIME | NP Service | apalacheresearch.com | NP Traveler | National Geographic
There's something bigger happening with 'A Minecraft Movie' chaos
Credits: Know Your Meme | AJC | NLM | NBC | New York Times | Vanity Fair | thespringscinema / IG | Mustin07 + Warner Bros / YT | Various / X | Various / TikTok
One of Atlanta's hidden gems lets bartenders harvest for their own craft
A Sip of Paradise Garden allows patrons to harvest herbs for cocktail crafting and recharge in nature. Credits: AJC | @asipofparadisegarden / Instagram
Miss Spelman Pageant 2025 serves looks, authenticity and Black girl magic
The Miss Spelman college pageant is more than just a crown for these HBCU women. They must lay out their visions for authentic Black female leadership.
More From Pulse
Effects of WFH life become more clear, experts say
In the five years since workplaces changed forever, working from home is still quite popular. The employers and their employees are feeling the effects.
5 ways dating in Atlanta is different than anywhere else
Atlanta has become a top destination for singles looking to mingle.