Fast facts on ADHD

Face-scanning orb verifies your humanity at an Atlanta store
A company co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman offers a way to prove you're human. Credits: AJC | Getty | World / YT | world.org | Scientific Reports | Coinbase
Atlanta Dream basketball star gets custom UATL grill
Grillz by Scotty created a custom UATL grill for Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard. Credits: AJC | Atlanta Dream | @grillzbyscotty; @rhyne.howard; @issarae / IG
Does Atlanta still have 'come up' culture? Ludacris weighs in
Hip-hop icon and entrepreneur Ludacris talks with UATL Senior Editor Mike Jordan about legacy, Atlanta roots, and what it takes to keep evolving.
How a majority Hispanic city in Georgia became a major ICE target
Police in Dalton, Georgia, wrongfully arrested Ximena Arias-Cristobal, a 19-year-old college student, which led to her ICE detainment. Credit:AJC|City of Dalton
Meet the rare class of 100 year olds who live in Atlanta
Centenarians hold secrets to longevity, whether through resilience or genetics. Hear their stories in the South, where life expectancy is the lowest in the US.