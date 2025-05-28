error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Credit: AJC

Wellness

Fast facts on ADHD

0:53
AJC |3 minutes ago

Today's Video Headlines

Placeholder Image
2:57

Face-scanning orb verifies your humanity at an Atlanta store

A company co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman offers a way to prove you're human. Credits: AJC | Getty | World / YT | world.org | Scientific Reports | Coinbase

Placeholder Image
1:49
FROM UATL

Atlanta Dream basketball star gets custom UATL grill

Grillz by Scotty created a custom UATL grill for Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard. Credits: AJC | Atlanta Dream | @grillzbyscotty; @rhyne.howard; @issarae / IG

Placeholder Image
1:01
FROM UATL

Does Atlanta still have 'come up' culture? Ludacris weighs in

Hip-hop icon and entrepreneur Ludacris talks with UATL Senior Editor Mike Jordan about legacy, Atlanta roots, and what it takes to keep evolving.

Placeholder Image
2:59

How a majority Hispanic city in Georgia became a major ICE target

Police in Dalton, Georgia, wrongfully arrested Ximena Arias-Cristobal, a 19-year-old college student, which led to her ICE detainment. Credit:AJC|City of Dalton

More From Wellness

Placeholder Image
0:53

Comedians share all in Atlanta-filmed stand-up doc ‘Group Therapy’

Placeholder Image
0:53

Fast facts about 'Severance'

Placeholder Image
7:02

Meet the rare class of 100 year olds who live in Atlanta

Centenarians hold secrets to longevity, whether through resilience or genetics. Hear their stories in the South, where life expectancy is the lowest in the US.