Fast facts about 'Severance'

Today's Video Headlines
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Do or Sine Die: How last-minute laws will affect Georgia's future
Sine Die highlighted a key trend in Georgia Republicans emulating President Trump’s policies. Credits: AJC | YT/Georgia House of Representatives | X/@JonBurnsGA
Credit: Jason Vorhees / The Macon Melody
The surprising history of the South's buzziest instrument
The kazoo has a surprising backstory, tracing back to ancient African instruments. Credits: Tubman African American Museum | Digital Library of Georgia
Credit: AP
How MLS is trying to make U.S. soccer mainstream
Could MLS make Sunday Night Soccer go mainstream? Credits: AJC | Atlanta United | MLS | Apple TV | FIFA | Inter Miami | Getty | Premier League | Gallup | SBJ
Credit: The Athlete's Foot
404ward: What Atlanta's iconic area code really means
404ward is a signature UATL series that recognizes the people and brands moving Atlanta and Black culture forward. Credit: AJC | Getty| Fontes
More From Wellness
Meet the rare class of 100 year olds who live in Atlanta
Centenarians hold secrets to longevity, whether through resilience or genetics. Hear their stories in the South, where life expectancy is the lowest in the US.