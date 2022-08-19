U.S. Supreme Court puts PSC elections on hold again

November elections for a pair of Georgia Public Service Commission seats are off — at least temporarily —after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday vacated a federal appeals court decision that would have allowed the elections to take place while litigation over whether Georgia’s system for electing energy regulators violates federal voting rights law.
The Supreme Court ruled that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta erred in its decision last week to allow November’s vote to go forward after a lower court judge ruled statewide elections for PSC members discriminate against Black voters.
The high court said the appeals court should review the case through the lens of a different legal framework and reconsider whether a stay, which would allow this fall’s elections to continue as planned, is appropriate.
- This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
