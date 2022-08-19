BreakingNews
U.S. Supreme Court puts PSC elections on hold again
U.S. Supreme Court puts PSC elections on hold again

The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 14, 2022.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago
Order means appeals court will have to revisit its decision to allow this fall’s elections to proceed

November elections for a pair of Georgia Public Service Commission seats are off — at least temporarily —after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday vacated a federal appeals court decision that would have allowed the elections to take place while litigation over whether Georgia’s system for electing energy regulators violates federal voting rights law.

The Supreme Court ruled that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta erred in its decision last week to allow November’s vote to go forward after a lower court judge ruled statewide elections for PSC members discriminate against Black voters.

The high court said the appeals court should review the case through the lens of a different legal framework and reconsider whether a stay, which would allow this fall’s elections to continue as planned, is appropriate.

- This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

