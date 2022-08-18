BreakingNews
Verdict reached in 2020 shooting death of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie
After legal roller coaster, judge rules Democrat can stay in PSC race

Before entering the District 2 Public Service Commission race, Patty Durand worked for information technology firms and led environmental and energy policy non-profits.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago
Secretary of State Raffensperger could still appeal the ruling to the Georgia Supreme Court

A judge ruled Thursday that Patty Durand, a Democratic candidate for the Georgia Public Service Commission, can stay in the race for the District 2 seat because the state’s residency requirements are unconstitutional as applied to her case.

In a 31-page ruling, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Melynee Leftridge found that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s decision to reject the findings of an administrative law judge and disqualify Durand before the primary was flawed.

“The Secretary of State’s rejection of those findings is thus clearly erroneous, considering the reliable, probative and substantial evidence contained in the record,” Leftridge wrote.

PSC seats are voted on statewide, but Georgia law requires that candidates live within the boundaries of their district for 12 months prior to an election.

In a separate lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg ruled on Aug. 5 that the statewide election system violates the Voting Rights Act by discriminating against Black votes. However, an appeals court blocked that ruling last week, allowing two PSC elections scheduled for November to move forward. The plaintiffs in that case have appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, but the court has not decided whether it will hear the case.

Durand, who is not a plaintiff in that case, previously lived in Gwinnett County, which was in District 2. Then, before candidate qualifying earlier this year, state lawmakers passed redrawn district maps for all five PSC seats and moved Gwinnett County out of District 2.

On the eve of the May primary, Raffensperger disqualified Durand from the race, arguing she had not lived in the new District 2 long enough to be eligible. But on Election Day, Leftridge allowed Durand to stay on the primary ballot.

Leftridge’s ruling Thursday may not be the final word in the matter. Raffensperger could appeal the case to the Georgia Supreme Court, but it was not clear whether he plans to.

A request for comment sent to Raffensperger’s office was not immediately returned.

