After legal roller coaster, judge rules Democrat can stay in PSC race

Durand, who is not a plaintiff in that case, previously lived in Gwinnett County, which was in District 2. Then, before candidate qualifying earlier this year, state lawmakers passed redrawn district maps for all five PSC seats and moved Gwinnett County out of District 2.

On the eve of the May primary, Raffensperger disqualified Durand from the race, arguing she had not lived in the new District 2 long enough to be eligible. But on Election Day, Leftridge allowed Durand to stay on the primary ballot.

Leftridge’s ruling Thursday may not be the final word in the matter. Raffensperger could appeal the case to the Georgia Supreme Court, but it was not clear whether he plans to.

A request for comment sent to Raffensperger’s office was not immediately returned.