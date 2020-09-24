UPDATE: Driver charged in Marietta crash that seriously injured 84-year-old

A warrant for the arrest of Lamar Barker, 41, of Austell, has been filed in Cobb County, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said in a news release Thursday. Barker faces misdemeanor charges of racing, speeding, reckless driving and passing in a no-passing zone.

During the incident Aug. 23 on Whitlock Avenue, three drivers who are members of a motor club told investigators they were separated by traffic lights and began passing other cars to try to rejoin their group, AJC.com previously reported. In the process, Barker, who was driving a 2018 Dodge Charger, crossed the double yellow line and crashed into Max Lorenz’s 2010 Toyota Avalon, McPhilamy said. The other two members of the club, who were driving a 1998 Ford Mustang and a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, were also involved in the crash.