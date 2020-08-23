84-year-old man seriously injured during crash in Cobb

An 84-year-old man is in the hospital after a car crash in Cobb County left him with “suspected life-threatening injuries,” according to Marietta police.
The man, whose name was not released, was driving eastbound near the intersection of Whitlock Avenue and Dallas Highway Circle, police said in a statement Sunday morning.
Credit: Marietta Police Department
A group of “car enthusiasts” were traveling westbound on Whitlock Avenue, the statement said. For reasons that are not known, the car at the front of line passed other westbound cars in a no-passing zone, according to police.
“Other members of the group followed and an accident occurred just west of the intersection,” investigators said.
Multiple cars were involved in the crash. No other details were provided about the incident or the man’s injuries.