UPDATE: 55-year-old man arrested, accused of robbing 4 Gwinnett banks

A 55-year-old man who authorities believe opened fire during three of the four Gwinnett County bank heists he’s accused of committing in recent months has been arrested, federal agents said.
Eric Letman of Lawrenceville was taken into custody Friday when a teller called Gwinnett police after noticing a man driving around her Dacula bank suspiciously, according to FBI Atlanta spokesman Kevin Rowson. Based off news reports, the teller recognized the vehicle as one allegedly used in four previous robberies.
After searching through his car, authorities said they found evidence that linked Letman to the robberies.
The latest robbery occurred Oct. 26, when federal agents said a man entered the PNC Bank on Old Peachtree Road in Lawrenceville and fired two shots into the wall near tellers after demanding cash. It was the second time since June the suspect robbed the same branch while wearing a woman’s wig, authorities said.
According to federal agents, the suspect’s Gwinnett crime spree started at that PNC Bank on June 15. He opened fire during the incident, shooting two rounds into the wall above the tellers as they followed his demands.
Two months later, the man attempted to rob the Regions Bank on Gravel Springs Road in Dacula on Aug. 26, investigators said. He threatened the tellers with a pistol, but left empty handed after bank employees refused to hand over any cash. The following day, he entered the Bank OZK on Grayson Highway and fired a single shot into the wall behind the teller, according to the FBI.
Letman was booked into the Gwinnett County jail with no bond. He faces federal bank robbery charges, Rowson said.
