Serial robber targeting Gwinnett banks, shooting toward tellers

Authorities are searching for a serial robber who opened fire during three of the four Gwinnett County bank heists he’s committed in recent months.
The last robbery occurred Monday, when the suspect entered the PNC Bank on Old Peachtree Road in Lawrenceville and fired two shots into the wall near tellers after demanding cash, according to the FBI. It was the second time since June the man robbed that particular branch and he did so while wearing a woman’s wig, authorities said.
Credit: FBI Atlanta
According to federal agents, the suspect’s Gwinnett crime spree started at that location June 15, when he walked into the PNC wearing a facemask, gloves and a baseball cap. He also opened fire during that robbery, shooting two rounds into the wall above the tellers as they complied with his demands.
After a two-month hiatus, the man attempted to rob the Regions Bank on Gravel Springs Road in Dacula on Aug. 26, investigators said. He pulled out a pistol and threatened the tellers, but left empty handed after bank employees refused to hand over any cash.
He had more success the following day when he entered the Bank OZK on Grayson Highway and fired a single shot into the wall behind the teller, according to the FBI. During that heist, the man wore a facemask and ball cap along with a fluorescent orange safety vest, authorities said.
Investigators believe the man is between 50 and 60 years old. In each of the four robberies, the suspect held his gun with his left hand, authorities said. Based on surveillance footage, he also appears to drive a black Chrysler 300 with chrome rims.
Credit: FBI Atlanta
PNC Bank, which has been targeted twice during the suspect’s four-month crime spree, is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the man’s capture and conviction, the FBI announced Wednesday.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
