Serial robber targeting Gwinnett banks, shooting toward tellers

He had more success the following day when he entered the Bank OZK on Grayson Highway and fired a single shot into the wall behind the teller, according to the FBI. During that heist, the man wore a facemask and ball cap along with a fluorescent orange safety vest, authorities said.

Investigators believe the man is between 50 and 60 years old. In each of the four robberies, the suspect held his gun with his left hand, authorities said. Based on surveillance footage, he also appears to drive a black Chrysler 300 with chrome rims.

The serial bank robber drives what appears to be a newer model Chrysler 300 with chrome rims. Credit: FBI Atlanta Credit: FBI Atlanta

PNC Bank, which has been targeted twice during the suspect’s four-month crime spree, is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the man’s capture and conviction, the FBI announced Wednesday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

