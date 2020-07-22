2 men wanted after double shooting, attempted robbery at DeKalb apartment

DeKalb County police are searching for two men after a double shooting broke out during an attempted robbery at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.
Investigators do not know the suspects’ names, but they were able to release photos of them. Police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said both suspects will face aggravated assault charges when caught.
The shooting took place about 3 p.m. in the 1500 block of Bouldercrest Road, Vincent said. No further information on the attempted robbery was released.
The two men who were shot, along with a third person, got into a car and attempted to drive to a hospital, but they ended up having to stop along I-20. Authorities met them on the interstate’s shoulder near Glenwood Road, AJC.com previously reported.
One of the gunshot victims was in critical condition Monday, but Vincent said he was stable Tuesday. The other injured man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Their names were not released.
Anyone with information on the two wanted men are asked to contact 911 or police at 404-286-7990.
