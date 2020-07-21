Critically injured man found along I-20 in DeKalb after shooting, robbery

The man was found about 3 p.m. near the interstate’s Glenwood Road exit, DeKalb police officer Elise Wells told AJC.com. The gunshot victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe the man was shot during a possible robbery at a nearby apartment complex, Wells said. After the man was injured, he tried to make his way to a hospital, which is when police found him along I-20 West.