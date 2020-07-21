X

Critically injured man found along I-20 in DeKalb after shooting, robbery

By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Officers found a man suffered from a gunshot wound along I-20 in DeKalb County on Monday afternoon.

The man was found about 3 p.m. near the interstate’s Glenwood Road exit, DeKalb police officer Elise Wells told AJC.com. The gunshot victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators believe the man was shot during a possible robbery at a nearby apartment complex, Wells said. After the man was injured, he tried to make his way to a hospital, which is when police found him along I-20 West.

No other details on the possible robbery were released. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb police at 770-724-7850.

