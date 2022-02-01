Tybee Island officers help save vulture after it was hit by car

A vulture is recovering after being struck by a driver last weekend on a rural road in South Carolina, according to a Facebook post by the Tybee Island Police Department.
The driver stopped to check for damage Saturday and found the bird stuck in her grille, according to the police department.
The driver could not remove the bird and decided to contact the Tybee Island Police Department.
Officers realized the bird was still alive. They freed the vulture from the vehicle and brought it inside the police department.
The bird was being treated by a veterinarian on Oatland Island, according to a Facebook commenter.
