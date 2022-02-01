Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Tybee Island officers help save vulture after it was hit by car

A vulture is recovering after being struck by a driver last weekend, according to a Facebook post by the Tybee Island Police Department. (Tybee Island Police Department)

Credit: Tybee Island Police Department

caption arrowCaption
A vulture is recovering after being struck by a driver last weekend, according to a Facebook post by the Tybee Island Police Department. (Tybee Island Police Department)

Credit: Tybee Island Police Department

Credit: Tybee Island Police Department

Georgia News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

A vulture is recovering after being struck by a driver last weekend on a rural road in South Carolina, according to a Facebook post by the Tybee Island Police Department.

The driver stopped to check for damage Saturday and found the bird stuck in her grille, according to the police department.

The driver could not remove the bird and decided to contact the Tybee Island Police Department.

Officers realized the bird was still alive. They freed the vulture from the vehicle and brought it inside the police department.

The bird was being treated by a veterinarian on Oatland Island, according to a Facebook commenter.

About the Author

Follow Rich Barak on twitter

· Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager, leads a digital team that covers regional, national and international news with a focus on how it affects Georgians. Barak has covered everyone from Prince Charles to Timothy Leary. He can be reached via email at Richard.Barak@ajc.com, on Twitter at @RBARACK or by calling 217-722-0184.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta supply chain company brings 100 jobs to McDonough
16m ago
GA Lottery
32m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
32m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top