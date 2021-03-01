2 dead after early morning Bibb County crash

Two people were killed in a car crash early Monday while they were on the way to a Bibb County hospital to visit a relative who’d been shot.
Police said Alexsia Taylor, 42, and her uncle, Ricardo Danielly, 39, were on their way to a hospital to check on Taylor’s sister who had been shot. According to WMGT, Bibb County deputies said Taylor was driving along Wimbish Road just before 2 a.m. when the car went off the road and hit a pole.
The impact of the crash ejected Taylor and Danielly from the vehicle.
Taylor’s sister is reported in stable condition.