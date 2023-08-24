Donald Trump expected to surrender in Fulton County today

Former President Donald Trump is set to surrender to authorities at the Fulton County Jail today to face charges that he engineered a vast conspiracy with 18 allies to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

The former commander-in-chief announced his intentions in a social media post, saying he would arrive in Atlanta in the afternoon to “proudly” be arrested on the 41-count indictment. He plans to arrive on the eve of a Friday deadline set by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose investigation stretched for more than two years and involved a special grand jury.

Trump isn’t expected to spend much time at the jail, though Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat has indicated the Republican would be treated like any others charged with a crime. That means Trump will be booked and photographed, making him the first U.S. president featured in a mug shot.

He is set to be released on a $200,000 bond that stipulates he can’t intimidate witnesses or other defendants, or take any action that would “obstruct the administration of justice,” a pointed warning about his history of attacks against Willis and other prosecutors.

Law enforcement officials are boosting security ahead of Trump’s visit, implementing a “hard lockdown” around the Rice Street jail and cordoning off its main parking lot. Dozens of security officers are patrolling the area, and federal officials restricted flights over the jail.

Located just west of the Georgia Tech campus, the jail has been plagued by overcrowding, inmate deaths, violence for years. On Aug. 17, a 66-year-old man being held on a shoplifting charge was found dead in the jail’s medical unit. It was the third such death in the jail since July and the second in a week, according to the Fulton Sheriff’s Office. The U.S. Department of Justice recently announced it is investigating conditions inside the lockup.

So far, the spectacle outside the jail has drawn curious onlookers rather than fired-up demonstrators as the first wave of Trump’s co-defendants began reporting to Fulton authorities this week.

“If he did half of what they say he did, he’s guilty as a dog,” Patty Bickford, 70, a retired Lockheed Martin employee, said as she stood outside the jail Wednesday. “It’s just fun watching history unfold, and being my age, I have seen so freaking much.”

Trump’s supporters have announced plans to gather outside the jail, urging allies to conduct a “peaceful rally” with pro-Trump hats, bullhorns, signs and shirts for demonstrating their opposition to the charges.

Trump’s surrender will come hours after his top Republican rivals were to share a stage in Milwaukee for the first GOP debate of the 2024 campaign, an event the former president planned to skip as polls show him with a dominant lead in his comeback attempt.

The former president’s polling strength has increased in some surveys since prosecutors announced indictments against him in Miami, New York, Washington and Atlanta. In all, Trump faces 91 felony charges across the four criminal cases that could carry dozens of years of prison time.

In Atlanta, the indictments accuse Trump and allies of a far-reaching effort to reverse Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, an alleged conspiracy that stretches from the halls of the state Capitol to a rural Georgia elections board to conference rooms in other battleground states.

The defendants are accused of engaging in a “criminal enterprise” to reverse the results by lying to state lawmakers, gathering pro-Trump fake electors to circumvent his defeat, intimidating election workers, breaching voting machines in Coffee County and engaging in a coverup.

Trump and his co-defendants, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and ex-Georgia GOP chair David Shafer, have said they are victims of a corrupt justice system.

Trump on Wednesday called Willis “crooked, incompetent and highly partisan” and accused her of misusing public resources in a “witch hunt” to help Democrats derail his comeback bid.