LIVE UPDATES: U.S. House committee launches investigation of Fani Willis

How to follow updates on Donald Trump in Atlanta today

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

52 minutes ago
The AJC newsroom’s continuing coverage of the Georgia Trump investigation will focus today on the historic surrender of former President Donald Trump at the Fulton County Jail.

Trump isn’t expected to spend much time at the jail, the AJC’s Greg Bluestein reports, though Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat has indicated the Republican would be treated like any others charged with a crime. That means Trump will be booked and photographed, making him the first former U.S. president featured in a mug shot.

It’s the latest historic day in a massive ongoing story the AJC has been telling since Election Night 2020. Reporters Bill Rankin, Tamar Hallerman and editor Shannon McCaffrey anchor the coverage. Readers will find updates on today’s events across all of our platforms, including AJC.com, print and ePaper editions and in podcasts.

On social media: Follow @ajc and Bill Rankin, Tamar Hallerman, Shannon McCaffrey, Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and Zachary Hansen on Twitter; and @AJCNews on Instagram.

Newsletters: Sign up to get Trump indictment news, analysis in your inbox

Learn more about the case from the AJC’s Politically Georgia and Breakdown podcasts.

