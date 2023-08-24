BREAKING: Trump replaces top Atlanta attorney on day of Fulton surrender

Hours before he was slated to surrender at the Fulton County jail on Thursday, former President Donald Trump shook up his Atlanta legal team.

Defense attorney Steve Sadow will replace Drew Findling as Trump’s top Atlanta lawyer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has learned.

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case,” Sadow said in a statement. “The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him.”

Findling, who has represented Trump in Georgia for about a year, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Trump was indicted by a Fulton grand jury last week on 13 felony counts, including racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

Jennifer Little, another member of Trump’s legal team, is expected to stay on the case, national media outlets are reporting.

Sadow is one of Atlanta’s most widely-respected defense attorneys.

Attorney Scott Grubman, who represents co-defendant Kenneth Chesbro in the case, said Sadow is “an amazing lawyer with a proven track record of acquittals in high-profile cases.”

“I welcome him to the case and look forward to achieving a mutual goal on behalf of our respective clients,” Grubman said.

Sadow said, “We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open minded jury finding the president not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the president have no place in our justice system.”