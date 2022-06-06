Trump probe: Election officials’ testimony delayed

Explore Raffensperger testifies before Fulton grand jury probing 2020 elections

Ryan Germany, the general counsel for the secretary of state’s office who was on the Trump call, and Victoria Thompson, who was an executive assistant and scheduler in late 2020, were slated to testify on Tuesday. Deputy Secretary of State Gabe Sterling; Frances Watson, the former chief investigator for the Secretary of State’s office and former elections director Chris Harvey were originally scheduled for interviews on Wednesday and Thursday.

Their testimony is expected to be rescheduled for the weeks ahead, the sources said.

Attorney General Chris Carr and at least two state legislators, Democrats Jen Jordan and Elena Parent, have been subpoenaed to testify to the grand jury later this month. Dozens of others are also expected to be summoned.

The special grand jury, which can issue subpoenas but not indictments, is authorized to meet through May 2023. But Fulton DA Fani Willis recently told Yahoo News that she could decide whether to pursue charges in the investigation as soon as this fall.

“I think we could be in and out 90 days,” she said about the special grand jury’s work. “I don’t expect that everything will go perfect, because that’s just not the way life works. And so it may take a little longer. … In a perfect world, I think we can finish in July, August.”