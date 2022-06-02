Raffensperger testifies before Fulton grand jury probing 2020 elections

Ryan Germany, the general counsel for the secretary of state’s office and Victoria Thompson, who was an executive assistant in late 2020, are slated to testify before the 23 grand jurors on Tuesday. Deputy Secretary of State Gabe Sterling and Frances Watson, the former chief investigator for the Secretary of State’s office, will speak to the group on Wednesday, while former elections director Chris Harvey will be interviewed Thursday.

As part of a wave of subpoenas issued by the grand jury last month, the Secretary of State’s office was also asked to provide evidence “that memorializes the events” surrounding the Raffensperger-Trump phone call, a copy of a forensic audit of Georgia’s Dominion voting equipment and other documents.

Others subpoenaed by the special grand jury include Attorney General Chris Carr, who will appear before the group on June 21, and at least one state senator who pushed back on testimony provided by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani as the team sought to overturn Georgia’s election results.

Raffensperger has spoken extensively about his actions following the 2020 elections, most notably in his November memoir, “Integrity Counts.”

In it, Raffensperger said that he felt like Trump had threatened him during the call, especially when the president said, “all of this stuff is very dangerous stuff when you talk about no criminality. I think it’s very dangerous for you to say that.”

“I felt then – and still believe today – that this was a threat,” Raffensperger wrote. “Others obviously thought so, too, because some of Trump’s more radical followers have responded as if it was their duty to carry out this threat.”

He added, “the facts are the facts, and our facts are correct. Therefore, for the office of the secretary of state to ‘recalculate’ would mean we would somehow have to fudge the numbers. The president was asking me to do something that I knew was wrong, and I was not going to do that.”

Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis previously said that about 50 potential witnesses have refused to testify for her probe without a subpoena. Many of those people are expected to be served summons in the weeks ahead.