Truckin’ Tuesdays: Food trucks will return to Decatur park in May

Credit: City of Decatur

By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

After a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, food trucks will make their return to Legacy Park in Decatur each week during May.

The event, titled Truckin’ Tuesdays, will take place each Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. While specific participating food trucks haven’t been named, the weekly attraction will feature beer and wine service after the City Commission approved a temporary alcohol license during its Monday meeting.

There will be “plenty of space for social distancing,” Mayor Patti Garrett said during the meeting.

Truckin’ Tuesdays, which first took place in 2019, are overseen by Legacy Decatur, a nonprofit that manages the former United Methodist Children’s Home campus located at 500 South Columbia Drive. The 77-acre plot is the planned site of an affordable housing development, which has been divisive among residents.

While the food trucks will take a break during the summer, they’ll return again in September. The proceeds from alcohol sales will go toward funding future park improvements.

