Today’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport wait times

Check current wait times at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport here.
About the TSA wait times: The chart below is based on TSA's official estimated waiting times list for Atlanta airport. AJC reporters at the airport say the estimates are generally accurate, but there are some fluctuations in actual time a passenger might spend in line.
May 25, 2016 - Atlanta - Powered rollers transport bags automatically through the screening process. TSA unveiled new security "smart lanes" that have been installed in the South Security Checkpoint, which feature automated equipment that handles baggage. BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM
