Updated for 2023: AJC lists places to eat at the Atlanta airport for each concourse
Whether you’re traveling for the holidays or visiting Atlanta and famished after your long flight, there are plenty of spots in and around Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to grab a bite. Check out our roundups of top restaurants in nearby East Point, College Park and Hapeville and a complete list of eateries inside the airport, and visit the AJC@ATL Airport Blog for up-to-date Hartsfield-Jackson news.
Where to eat in Hartsfield-Jackson: Check out the top restaurants in each concourse, from chains to local favorites including Ecco, Chicken + Beer and One Flew South.
Where to eat in Hapeville: You might not expect restaurants in this city of only 6,600 residents to do such brisk business, especially for weekday lunch, but it starts to make sense when you see Delta and Porsche lanyards draping around everyone's neck. Hapeville feeds many an employee of these companies, both of which have headquarters nearby.
Where to eat in College Park: Eating in College Park is an all-chill, no-frills experience. Nothing about this place is contrived. Rather, it's a refreshing pocket of Atlanta, one filled with people who couldn't care less about the tragically hip — and overpriced — Inman Quarter, or the glitz and glamour of Buckhead. Here, it is locals, and perhaps airport workers, just looking to fill up.
