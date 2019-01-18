Your complete guide to eating in and around Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Nov 10, 2017

Updated for 2023: AJC lists places to eat at the Atlanta airport for each concourse

Whether you’re traveling for the holidays or visiting Atlanta and famished after your long flight, there are plenty of spots in and around Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to grab a bite. Check out our roundups of top restaurants in nearby East Point, College Park and Hapeville and a complete list of eateries inside the airport, and visit the AJC@ATL Airport Blog for up-to-date Hartsfield-Jackson news.

Southern fried chicken with molasses biscuit, braised green beans, and sweet potato mash and a local beer flight at Chicken + Beer. / Photo credit- Mia Yakel.

Where to eat in Hartsfield-Jackson: Check out the top restaurants in each concourse, from chains to local favorites including Ecco, Chicken + Beer and One Flew South.

Grilled Faroe Island salmon over a spinach salad at Volare Bistro in Hapeville. / Photo by Ligaya Figueras

Where to eat in HapevilleYou might not expect restaurants in this city of only 6,600 residents to do such brisk business, especially for weekday lunch, but it starts to make sense when you see Delta and Porsche lanyards draping around everyone's neck. Hapeville feeds many an employee of these companies, both of which have headquarters nearby.

Classic Gyro Wrap at Kafenio in College Park. / AJC file photo

Where to eat in College ParkEating in College Park is an all-chill, no-frills experience. Nothing about this place is contrived. Rather, it's a refreshing pocket of Atlanta, one filled with people who couldn't care less about the tragically hip — and overpriced — Inman Quarter, or the glitz and glamour of Buckhead. Here, it is locals, and perhaps airport workers, just looking to fill up.

Where to eat in East Point:

Explore where to eat in Atlanta with the AJC’s Fall Dining Guide

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

