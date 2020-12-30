X

Thursday is last day DeKalb residents can vote early in runoff elections

December 14, 2020 Atlanta: Voters came to State Farm Arena on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 to cast their votes to determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate on the first day of early voting. Both of Georgia’s Senate seats are up for grabs as Republican incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler try to hold of Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Democrats would need to win both seats to flip control of the Senate. Early voting started at 8:30 a.m. in Fulton County. Thirty-two voting locations are open and listed on the Fulton County website. Early voting locations were also open elsewhere in the state, including in Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. Early voters may cast their ballot at any location in their county. In Fulton County, weekday voting hours are 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. through Dec. 23. Hours are extended to 7 a.m.-7 p.m. from Dec. 28-30. On Saturdays, Dec. 19 and Dec. 26, voting will be held 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. On Sundays, Dec. 20 and Dec. 27, voting locations are open noon-6 p.m. Voting locations include State Farm Arena from Dec. 14-19; and Mercedes-Benz Stadium from Dec. 22-Dec. 30. Wait time estimates at polling locations will available on the Fulton County website and the Fulton Votes mobile app, an official said. Polls will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Election Day is Tuesday, Jan. 5. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
December 14, 2020 Atlanta: Voters came to State Farm Arena on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 to cast their votes to determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate on the first day of early voting. Both of Georgia’s Senate seats are up for grabs as Republican incumbent Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler try to hold of Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Democrats would need to win both seats to flip control of the Senate. Early voting started at 8:30 a.m. in Fulton County. Thirty-two voting locations are open and listed on the Fulton County website. Early voting locations were also open elsewhere in the state, including in Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties. Early voters may cast their ballot at any location in their county. In Fulton County, weekday voting hours are 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. through Dec. 23. Hours are extended to 7 a.m.-7 p.m. from Dec. 28-30. On Saturdays, Dec. 19 and Dec. 26, voting will be held 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. On Sundays, Dec. 20 and Dec. 27, voting locations are open noon-6 p.m. Voting locations include State Farm Arena from Dec. 14-19; and Mercedes-Benz Stadium from Dec. 22-Dec. 30. Wait time estimates at polling locations will available on the Fulton County website and the Fulton Votes mobile app, an official said. Polls will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Election Day is Tuesday, Jan. 5. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

DeKalb County | 37 minutes ago
By Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The last day of 2020 will also be the final chance for DeKalb County residents to cast their in-person early vote in a trio of runoff elections.

There are 12 advanced voting sites across DeKalb, which will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 31. The three races on the ballot include a contentious double Senate runoff, which has dominated national headlines and local TV airwaves, along with a runoff for a public service commission seat.

Between Dec. 14 and Monday, Dec. 28, nearly 134,000 in-person early votes had been cast, according to county data. That’s roughly 61,000 votes shy of the county’s in-person turnout during the early voting period for the November election, which broke nearly every early voting record for DeKalb.

ExploreDeKalb elections director says early runoff turnout ‘kind of historic’

In addition, more than 77,000 absentee ballots were received by county officials between Dec. 14 and Dec. 28. About 52,000 absentee ballots that were requested have yet to be cast in DeKalb.

Voters who received an absentee ballot but changed their mind and wish to vote in-person are asked to bring their absentee ballot to an early voting location to speed up the process. Those who wish to submit their absentee ballot are encouraged to use one of DeKalb’s 34 drop boxes.

ExploreDeKalb elections board rejects challenges to 50K voter registrations

Registered DeKalb voters may cast ballots at any available site during the early voting period, but they must vote at their assigned precinct on election day.

Election day is next Tuesday, Jan. 5. Absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. that day.

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS AND SCHEDULE

ABSENTEE BALLOT DROPBOX LOCATIONS

Follow DeKalb County News on Facebook and Twitter

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.