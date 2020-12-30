Thursday is last day DeKalb residents can vote early in runoff elections

The last day of 2020 will also be the final chance for DeKalb County residents to cast their in-person early vote in a trio of runoff elections.
There are 12 advanced voting sites across DeKalb, which will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 31. The three races on the ballot include a contentious double Senate runoff, which has dominated national headlines and local TV airwaves, along with a runoff for a public service commission seat.
Between Dec. 14 and Monday, Dec. 28, nearly 134,000 in-person early votes had been cast, according to county data. That’s roughly 61,000 votes shy of the county’s in-person turnout during the early voting period for the November election, which broke nearly every early voting record for DeKalb.
In addition, more than 77,000 absentee ballots were received by county officials between Dec. 14 and Dec. 28. About 52,000 absentee ballots that were requested have yet to be cast in DeKalb.
Voters who received an absentee ballot but changed their mind and wish to vote in-person are asked to bring their absentee ballot to an early voting location to speed up the process. Those who wish to submit their absentee ballot are encouraged to use one of DeKalb’s 34 drop boxes.
Registered DeKalb voters may cast ballots at any available site during the early voting period, but they must vote at their assigned precinct on election day.
Election day is next Tuesday, Jan. 5. Absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. that day.
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS AND SCHEDULE
Advanced Voting Locations by Zachary Hansen on Scribd
ABSENTEE BALLOT DROPBOX LOCATIONS