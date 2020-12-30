Thursday is last day DeKalb residents can vote early in runoff elections

There are 12 advanced voting sites across DeKalb, which will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 31. The three races on the ballot include a contentious double Senate runoff, which has dominated national headlines and local TV airwaves, along with a runoff for a public service commission seat.

Between Dec. 14 and Monday, Dec. 28, nearly 134,000 in-person early votes had been cast, according to county data. That’s roughly 61,000 votes shy of the county’s in-person turnout during the early voting period for the November election, which broke nearly every early voting record for DeKalb.