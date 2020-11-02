More than half of registered voters in DeKalb cast their ballots early

From Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 30, DeKalb officials recorded 308,283 cast ballots, including both in-person votes and cast absentee ballots. There are 572,856 registered voters in the county, meaning 53.8% of those eligible to vote in DeKalb have done so. That is slightly above the 51% of registered voters in Georgia who voted early.

DeKalb’s figure smashes 2016′s percentage of early voting participation, which was a record-setting 37.2%. In fact, nearly every early voting record was broken in DeKalb this election, according to data provided by the county.