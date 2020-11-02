More than half of registered voters in DeKalb cast their ballots early

More than half of DeKalb County’s registered voters chose to cast their ballots early this presidential election.
From Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 30, DeKalb officials recorded 308,283 cast ballots, including both in-person votes and cast absentee ballots. There are 572,856 registered voters in the county, meaning 53.8% of those eligible to vote in DeKalb have done so. That is slightly above the 51% of registered voters in Georgia who voted early.
DeKalb’s figure smashes 2016′s percentage of early voting participation, which was a record-setting 37.2%. In fact, nearly every early voting record was broken in DeKalb this election, according to data provided by the county.
More than 195,000 voters cast their ballots in-person during this early voting period, while 112,741 voters chose to submit a completed absentee ballot. More than 30,000 absentee ballots have yet to be returned.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger suggested taking them to an official county dropbox for absentee ballots instead of sending by mail. To be counted, absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. DeKalb added nine more absentee ballot dropboxes in preparation for Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Advance in-person votes cast per day in DeKalb County:
• Monday, Oct. 12: 15,914
• Tuesday, Oct. 13: 12,888
• Wednesday, Oct. 14: 13,202
• Thursday, Oct. 15: 13,196
• Friday, Oct. 16: 13,655
• Saturday, Oct. 17: 6,997
• Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,856
• Monday, Oct. 19: 11,069
• Tuesday, Oct. 20: 10,534
• Wednesday, Oct. 21: 10,305
• Thursday, Oct. 22: 9,054
• Friday, Oct. 23: 10,014
• Saturday, Oct. 24: 7,242
• Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,899
• Monday, Oct. 26: 9,271
• Tuesday, Oct. 27: 9,537
• Wednesday, Oct. 28: 10,557
• Thursday, Oct. 29: 9,241
• Friday, Oct. 30: 13,111
Advance in-person votes cast in the first week of early voting in DeKalb County by polling place:
• Agnes Scott College: 17,168
• Berean Christian Family Life Center: 16,040
• Coan Recreation Center: 13,477
• CORE4 Atlanta: 15,237
• County Line-Ellenwood Library: 8,197
• Dunwoody Library: 16,601
• Former Sam’s Club in Stonecrest: 21,150
• The Gallery at South DeKalb: 16,205
• House of Hope Atlanta: 6,636
• Lynwood Recreation Center: 14,684
• Reid H. Cofer Library: 21,617
• Voter Registration and Elections Office (Memorial Drive): 28,540