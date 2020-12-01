These North Georgia spots are featured in Lifetime’s ‘A Taste of Christmas’

Veteran holiday movie viewers with a keen eye might’ve noticed some familiar Georgia locales in one of Lifetime’s recently released Christmas movies.
The Lifetime Network premiered “A Taste of Christmas” last month. The original network film stars Anni Krueger, Gilles Marini and Nia Vardalos.
The sweet story about romance and working toward a dream was primarily filmed in multiple locations in North Georgia. Various parts of northeast Georgia, including White County, Helen and Dahlonega, served as the backdrop for filming just before Christmas Day in December 2019, according to officials with Discover Dahlonega.
Several scenes were shot prior to the start of Dahlonega’s popular The Festival of Trees.
The Dahlonega filming locations included:
— Dahlonega General Store
— Dahlonega Square Hotel & Villas
— DSH Tasting Room
— Outside of Cranberry Corners
— Outside the Crimson Moon
— Dahlonega Gold Museum State Historic Site
— Hancock Park
— The Festival of Trees
Last month, Vardalos, who also starred in the popular “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” posted a video from the set of the movie.
“We ALL had a lot of fun on the set of #ATasteofChristmas airing on @lifetimetv on Nov 20, 2020. Please check your local listings for the time! 🎄 (filmed pre-Covid when people crammed into rooms!).”
This is not the first time Dahlonega has set the scene for a holiday film. The community was also featured in the 2016 Hallmark Channel Film “Christmas in Homestead.”
“A Taste of Christmas” is produced by Sunshine Films & Aventura Entertainment and executive produced by Omar Romay. The movie will air on Lifetime throughout the holiday, so check your local listings or the Lifetime app. Here are some of Rodney Ho’s top picks for holiday movies.