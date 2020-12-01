These North Georgia spots are featured in Lifetime’s ‘A Taste of Christmas’

— Dahlonega General Store

— Dahlonega Square Hotel & Villas

— DSH Tasting Room

— Outside of Cranberry Corners

— Outside the Crimson Moon

— Dahlonega Gold Museum State Historic Site

— Hancock Park

— The Festival of Trees

Last month, Vardalos, who also starred in the popular “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” posted a video from the set of the movie.

“We ALL had a lot of fun on the set of #ATasteofChristmas airing on @lifetimetv on Nov 20, 2020. Please check your local listings for the time! 🎄 (filmed pre-Covid when people crammed into rooms!).”

This is not the first time Dahlonega has set the scene for a holiday film. The community was also featured in the 2016 Hallmark Channel Film “Christmas in Homestead.”

“A Taste of Christmas” is produced by Sunshine Films & Aventura Entertainment and executive produced by Omar Romay. The movie will air on Lifetime throughout the holiday, so check your local listings or the Lifetime app. Here are some of Rodney Ho’s top picks for holiday movies.