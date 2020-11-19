Holiday dream job? Get paid $2,500 to watch Christmas movies

Participants can stream the sentimental cinema on seven streaming sites, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Hallmark Movies. The rules are to simply watch the movies and complete a short Reviews.org survey about them. The one person selected for the job will not only earn the cash but they’ll also received a one-year subscription to all of the aforementioned streaming services.

Here are a few other things to know about the contest:

How do you become the Chief Cheermeister?

You must already have a device compatible for streaming.

You’ll have to watch 25 holiday movies in 25 days

You’ll have to fill out a short post-movie survey

Dates and details

Applications are open now until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 4. The selected winner will be announced on Reviews.org’s YouTube channel on Dec. 7, so applicants are encouraged to subscribe to the channel here.

What to watch?

The reviewing site has offered up a number of recommendations for those who need some inspiration on what to watch below:

"Home Alone"

"Frosty the Snowman"

“The Santa Clause”

“Elf”

“Klaus”

“A Christmas Story”

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

“Rise of the Guardians”

“The Polar Express”

“A Christmas Carol”

“The Holiday”

“Christmas with the Kranks”

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

“Arthur Christmas”

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1967)

“The Grinch” (2018)

“Miracle on 34th Street”

“It’s a Wonderful Life”

“Jingle All the Way”

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

“Deck the Halls”

“Love Actually”

“Last Holiday”

“Four Christmases”

“The Muppet Christmas Carol”

Want to mix it up with a few New Years movies? Here are a films suggested with broader holiday theme: