Celebrate an ‘old fashioned Christmas’ in Dahlonega

Dahlonega is just over an hour north of Atlanta. A visit to the national historic register town will provide a dose of Hallmark-esque ambiance beginning Friday through Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend with Dahlonega’s Old Fashioned Christmas.

“Bedecked in thousands of twinkling lights, a show-stopping two-story Christmas tree on the square and a new-for-2020 Festival of Trees with 10-12 brightly decorated Christmas trees on display in Hancock Park, the town looks and feels like a holiday wonderland,” a press release stated. “Of note, all of the trees used in the Festival of Trees will be wild trees that will be planted at the end of the season.”