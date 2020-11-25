Celebrate an ‘old fashioned Christmas’ in Dahlonega

This is the time of year that many areas around Georgia transform into an enchanted land of holiday cheer, but there’s one city that’s been deemed the perfect Christmas town, according to Southern Living.
Dahlonega is just over an hour north of Atlanta. A visit to the national historic register town will provide a dose of Hallmark-esque ambiance beginning Friday through Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend with Dahlonega’s Old Fashioned Christmas.
“Bedecked in thousands of twinkling lights, a show-stopping two-story Christmas tree on the square and a new-for-2020 Festival of Trees with 10-12 brightly decorated Christmas trees on display in Hancock Park, the town looks and feels like a holiday wonderland,” a press release stated. “Of note, all of the trees used in the Festival of Trees will be wild trees that will be planted at the end of the season.”
Other happenings occurring in the festive town include family-friendly holiday activities such as carriage rides for $5 per child and $10 for adults and shopping at the annual Christmas market.
Beginning Dec. 2, adults 21 and older can enjoy the new Winter Wine Tour of Tasting Rooms in the city’s historic district while strolling around the square. Tickets include three tastings per stop at shops including Canvas & Cork and Dahlonega Tasting Room among others as well as a souvenir Dahlonega Christmas wine glass.
To ensure social distancing, attendance is restricted at the tastings. Register online and attend for $10.
Additionally, organizers are encouraging people to spread visits out and keep traffic and crowds to a minimum.
“For an insider tip - visit during weeknights!” the press release noted.
Dahlonega’s holiday landscape has not only swept away Georgians with the spirit of the season as Hollywood has taken notice, too.
The city was the filming location of the Lifetime Christmas flick “A Taste of Christmas,” which debuted Nov. 20. Filming took place in Dahlonega and other parts of north Georgia just before the holidays last year.
Dahlonega’s Old Fashioned Christmas
November 27, 2020 - January 18, 2021
Cost varies