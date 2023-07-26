These are Atlanta’s tallest towers. A new one could soon join the list

Atlanta could soon gain a new landmark on its skyline in a 60-story mixed-use tower in Midtown by developer Rockefeller Group.

The project at 1072 West Peachtree Street would rank as the fifth-tallest tower in Atlanta and the tallest built here since 1992.

Here is a current ranking of Atlanta’s 10 tallest towers:

1. Bank of America Plaza

Originally designed as the headquarters of Atlanta’s C&S Bank, it’s had a few name changes following a series of mergers that became Bank of America. The 55-story tower was completed in 1992 and stands 1,023 feet tall at the border of Midtown and downtown. The garnet-hued tower is also notable for its gold-leaf spire, earning it the nickname of “The Pencil Building.”

2. Truist Plaza

Another tower named for a bank ranks as Atlanta’s second-tallest. Truist Plaza, formerly SunTrust Plaza, bears the name of the financial institution born from the merger of BB&T and SunTrust. Truist Plaza has more floors (60) than Bank of America Plaza, but comes in at 871 feet.

3. One Atlantic Center

Initially built as the southeastern headquarters for IBM, One Atlantic Center was the tallest building in Atlanta when it was completed in 1987. The 820-foot-tall building consists of 50 stories and has remained the tallest structure in Midtown since its construction.

4. 191 Peachtree Tower

Featuring distinctive dual rooftop crowns that are illuminated at night, the 191 Peachtree Tower in downtown was one of the city’s premier business addresses when it was completed in 1992. The 50-story building rises to 770 feet.

5. Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel

The third-tallest hotel in the United States calls Atlanta home. Finished in 1976, the Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel’s 73 floors are the most of any building in Georgia. The 723-foot cylindrical structure in downtown is wrapped by glass, acting as a reflective mirror among the city’s skyline.

6. Georgia-Pacific Tower

Clad in pink granite, the Georgia-Pacific Tower features a standout stair-like design that spans the entire 51-story building. The 697-foot-tall structure was completed in 1981 and serves as the global headquarters for pulp and paper company Georgia-Pacific.

7. Promenade II

When it opened in 1989, Promenade II became the second major office tower in Midtown, joining One Atlantic Center. The 40-story building rises 691 feet and features a distinctive tapered design on its upper floors, leading to a towering spire.

8. Tower Square

This 47-story building in Midtown has gone through multiple names since it opened in 1982. Originally serving as the regional headquarters of BellSouth Telecommunications, Tower Square was renamed after AT&T acquired the former telecommunications giant. By 2020, AT&T vacated its offices within the 677-foot-tall tower.

9. 3344 Peachtree

Completed in 2008, this building became the tallest building in Buckhead and is the tallest tower completed in Atlanta since the 1990s. The 50-story high-rise stands at 635 feet tall and serves as the centerpiece of Buckhead’s business district.

10. 1180 Peachtree

Also known as Symphony Tower, 1180 Peachtree is a 41-story skyscraper in Midtown that was completed in 2006. The building stands out among Atlanta’s skyline because of its two glass fins that extend 657 feet into the air.