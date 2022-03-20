Teens prepare for quinceaneras at Gwinnett event

Natalie Castro’s older sister didn’t have a quinceañera, the lavish 15th birthday party that marks a Latina teen’s coming of age. Natalie’s sister asked for a car instead.
But Natalie, who lives in Cumming and turns 15 in January, wanted the party. She’ll ask for a car later.
“I’m excited for planning it and leading up to it and inviting friends and family,” she said.
She joined dozens of 14-year-olds and their families Sunday afternoon in the gym at Best Friend Park near Norcross for Gwinnett County’s annual Quince Girl Expo.
Families visited the tables of 25 local businesses that sell quinceañera essentials: cakes, tiaras, cosmetics, professional photos and bright dresses with spaghetti straps and puffy skirts.
Gwinnett County has been hosting the expo for several years, said Michael McCarver, a recreation program supervisor. McCarver works at the Pinckneyville Park community center near Berkeley Lake, but held the expo at Best Friend Park because it’s more convenient to Gwinnett’s large Hispanic community.
“We try to offer something unique and creative to connect the Hispanic community to local Gwinnett County vendors,” McCarver said. “We try to make it fun and keep business here in Gwinnett County.”
More than 400 people came to last year’s expo. McCarver hoped for a higher turnout this year with fewer COVID-19 restrictions.
Salsa, cumbia and pop music blared as families sampled baked goods and talked to vendors. Alma Mexican Dancers performed and Miss International Grand Latina and Miss Quince Boutique staged a runway show.
Gwinnett County’s elections division also manned a table with Spanish-language voting materials and sample electronic ballots.
More than 957,000 people live in Gwinnett County and almost a quarter of the residents are Hispanic, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
Melanie Garza, who turns 15 in June, didn’t have a dress yet but wanted one in emerald green.
She and her mother, Norma, came all the way from Gainesville after seeing an event listing. They made a beeline for the table of Vienna Skincare & Cosmetics, a store in Plaza Fiesta in Chamblee.
“We came to see what was here,” Norma Garza said.
Natalie’s quinceañera is almost a year away, but she already knows she wants a royal blue dress. She and her 21-year-old sister, Ashley Martinez, looked around Sunday while their mother talked to a studio photographer.
“It looks like there are a lot of options,” Martinez said.
The Quince Girl Expo ties into the goals of Gwinnett’s parks and recreation department, McCarver said. “It’s about trying to keep Gwinnett programs inclusive.”
