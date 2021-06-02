Teen’s body recovered from Chattahoochee in 2nd day of search

The second day of searching for a 17-year-old who disappeared while trying to swim across the Chattahoochee River came to a sad conclusion as emergency officials announced they had recovered the teen’s body.
Emergency officials in Cobb County said Wednesday evening that the swimmer’s body had been found, Channel 2 Action News reported. The teenager’s identity has not been released.
The boy was part of a group of 10 people who attempted to swim across the fast-moving river at Azalea Park, a public riverside park near the border between Cobb and Fulton counties. Only eight made it all the way across.
Emergency crews rescued another 18-year-old boy who clung to a rock in the middle of the river, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
The search for the other missing boy continued into Tuesday night before resuming Wednesday morning. The Cobb police underwater search and recovery team was leading the search efforts Wednesday, the department said.
