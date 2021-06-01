BREAKING: 1 missing, 1 rescued after group attempts to swim across Chattahoochee

One person remains missing and one person had to be rescued after a group of 10 tried to swim across the Chattahoochee River in east Cobb County.
Emergency officials are searching for someone who disappeared during the swim at riverfront Azalea Park, Cobb County fire Lt. Troy Lange confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Aerial video from the scene shows a rescue boat speeding through a wide, fast-moving section of the river as crews from Cobb and Roswell emergency services continue the search.
After 10 people started from one riverbank in an attempt to swim to the other, only eight made it all the way across. One person was rescued as they clung to a rock in the middle of the river, and one person remains missing, Lange said.
Cobb officials did not release the identity of the missing person or the person who was rescued. No information has been released about the group or why they were trying to swim across the river.
We’re working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.