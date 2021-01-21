Teen employee accused of stealing nearly $1 million from Gwinnett Kroger

A Gwinnett County teenager is behind bars after authorities said he managed to steal nearly $1 million from the grocery store where he worked in just two weeks.
Tre Brown, 19, was taken into custody Jan. 14 after scamming the Kroger on Steve Reynolds Boulevard out of more than $980,000, Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said in a news release.
According to police, Brown created more than 40 returns for non-existent items in December and January. Those returns, which ranged in price from $75 to more than $87,000, were then placed on several credit cards, investigators said.
Police said Brown used the stolen money to buy two cars, clothes, guns and new shoes. Prior to his arrest, the teen reportedly totaled a Chevrolet Camaro that he bought, Flynn said. The investigation began after corporate employees from Kroger noticed the fraudulent transactions and contacted Gwinnett police.
A “large sum of money” was returned to the grocery chain following Brown’s arrest, but it wasn’t immediately clear Thursday how much was recovered.
Brown was charged with one count of felony theft by taking and released from the Gwinnett Jail the same day on $11,200 bond, online records show.
