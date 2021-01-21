Teen employee accused of stealing nearly $1 million from Gwinnett Kroger

Tre Brown, 19, was taken into custody Jan. 14 after scamming the Kroger on Steve Reynolds Boulevard out of more than $980,000, Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said in a news release.

According to police, Brown created more than 40 returns for non-existent items in December and January. Those returns, which ranged in price from $75 to more than $87,000, were then placed on several credit cards, investigators said.