Duo plead guilty to stealing $124K intended for homeless veterans

“The defendants betrayed the trust of veterans who came to them for help,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine said. “The victims are men and women who sacrificed for their country and deserve more than being taken advantage of for personal greed.”

Camelia Revels, a former case manager at HOPE Atlanta, and Katrise Jones, a property agent, have both pleaded guilty to the thefts, Christine’s office said. Sentencing for Revels, 50, of Hiram, is scheduled for April 6, and Jones, 47, of Lexington, South Carolina, will be sentenced April 15.