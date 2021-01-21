Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal to take on role in Henry County sheriff’s office

Sheriff Reginald Scandrett has tapped The Big Aristotle to serve as the agency’s director of community relations. Sheriff’s office spokesman Eric Jackson confirmed the Basketball Hall of Famer’s new role to the AJC on Thursday.

“As a part of Sheriff Scandrett’s strategic plan, bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement is paramount,” Jackson said. “Coupled with Dr. O’Neal’s philanthropy, Scandrett and Shaq have a specific plan to begin uniting the Henry County community.”