Neighborhood Guide: Tech Square brings together innovation, student life

And some companies have gone a step further than that. In 2017, financial technology company NCR moved its global headquarters to Tech Square, bringing 4,000 jobs along with it. In October, the networking hardware company Cisco opened an office in Tech Square. And in November railroad giant Norfolk Southern opened its new headquarters in Tech Square, a 750,000-square-foot building which will employ more than 3,000 people. The move merged operations which had previously been split between Atlanta and the company’s former headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia.

A supercomputer and a Waffle House

At the heart of Tech Square is, of course, Georgia Tech, which has grown beyond the leafy confines of its main campus across the interstate. In 2001, Tech broke ground on the Scheller College of Business, which remains the area’s cornerstone. A variety of academic and research buildings have followed, including the country’s oldest technology incubator, an economic development lab which works with municipalities to support business expansion, as well as the $5.3 million Hive Supercomputer supporting countless research projects.

But Tech Square is more than just research buildings and industry giants. The Biltmore, long an icon in Midtown, was purchased by Georgia Tech in 2016 and converted into apartments, offices and retail spaces. The Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center hosts everything from corporate meetings to wedding receptions.

Of course, there’s the Waffle House that’s among the favorite stops of Yellow Jackets football coach Geoff Collins, the Collective Food Hall offering dishes from some of Atlanta’s top chefs, and of course Ray’s New York Pizza, which remains a favorite of students and coders alike.

Tech Square is more than just an extension of the Georgia Tech campus — it’s a place that better connects the school with both the technology industry and Atlanta at large. Vacant lots have given way to structures like the magnificent Coda Building, home to the world’s tallest spiral staircase. The square even recently flipped the switch on its own power grid.

At Tech Square, the innovations promise to keep coming — benefitting Georgia Tech, greater Atlanta and the world.