Take a look at Portman’s vertical vision for Amsterdam Walk

Atlanta-based developer Portman Holdings revealed what it would look like to have new restaurants, shops, offices and hundreds of apartments at the Amsterdam Walk site along the Beltline.

Here’s a hint — it would look much taller.

The developer released several renderings during a community meeting in late September to showcase its redevelopment plan for Amsterdam Walk, a 9-acre project that is in its early design phases. Located near Piedmont Park, the project is poised to become a defining development in the Morningside-Lenox Park and Virginia-Highland neighborhoods.

Preliminary site plans include a 17-story apartment tower and a 13-story office building, both much taller structures than the current shopping center. The pitch includes 900 apartments spread across four buildings, 330,000 square feet of offices and 75,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Credit: Portman Holdings

All current structures on the site, which mostly consist of adapted warehouses, will be razed to make way for the new construction. Portman and its development partner Halpern Enterprises also expect to connect the site to the Beltline and incorporate outdoor meeting places.

The developers expect to reserve roughly a fifth of new apartment units at Amsterdam Walk for tenants making 80% or less of the area median income, which is $57,200 for an individual. That’s a third more than Beltline requirements.

Portman recently filed a rezoning request to allow for mixed-use development. Current zoning allows for more than 1 million square feet of commercial space and structures as tall as those proposed in the redevelopment but no residential uses.

Credit: Portman Holdings

Mike Greene, Portman’s vice president of development, recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it’s difficult to finance new construction projects because of high interest rates and restrictive lending markets. But he expects those problems to be alleviated by the time Amsterdam Walk is set to begin construction, which likely won’t be in the next two years.

The multi-phase project isn’t expected to be complete until 2028.