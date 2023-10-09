Take a look at Portman’s vertical vision for Amsterdam Walk

Long-term project is set to become a new node along the Beltline and Piedmont Park
1 / 8
Portman Holding released renderings of its proposed Amsterdam Walk redevelopment during a September 2023 community meeting.
News
By
23 minutes ago
X

Atlanta-based developer Portman Holdings revealed what it would look like to have new restaurants, shops, offices and hundreds of apartments at the Amsterdam Walk site along the Beltline.

Here’s a hint — it would look much taller.

The developer released several renderings during a community meeting in late September to showcase its redevelopment plan for Amsterdam Walk, a 9-acre project that is in its early design phases. Located near Piedmont Park, the project is poised to become a defining development in the Morningside-Lenox Park and Virginia-Highland neighborhoods.

Preliminary site plans include a 17-story apartment tower and a 13-story office building, both much taller structures than the current shopping center. The pitch includes 900 apartments spread across four buildings, 330,000 square feet of offices and 75,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Credit: Portman Holdings

Credit: Portman Holdings

All current structures on the site, which mostly consist of adapted warehouses, will be razed to make way for the new construction. Portman and its development partner Halpern Enterprises also expect to connect the site to the Beltline and incorporate outdoor meeting places.

The developers expect to reserve roughly a fifth of new apartment units at Amsterdam Walk for tenants making 80% or less of the area median income, which is $57,200 for an individual. That’s a third more than Beltline requirements.

Portman recently filed a rezoning request to allow for mixed-use development. Current zoning allows for more than 1 million square feet of commercial space and structures as tall as those proposed in the redevelopment but no residential uses.

Credit: Portman Holdings

Credit: Portman Holdings

Mike Greene, Portman’s vice president of development, recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it’s difficult to finance new construction projects because of high interest rates and restrictive lending markets. But he expects those problems to be alleviated by the time Amsterdam Walk is set to begin construction, which likely won’t be in the next two years.

The multi-phase project isn’t expected to be complete until 2028.

ExploreAtlanta’s abundance of available office space exceeds record

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

The Jolt: Middle East crisis roils Georgia politics 1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Hartsfield-Jackson warns travelers of long security lines today
3h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
War in Israel: Egypt seeks Israeli-Palestinian prisoner trade
8m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New report highlights obstacles, solutions for local Black women founders
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New report highlights obstacles, solutions for local Black women founders
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Ga. agencies seek more health spending, raises and reversal of cuts by lawmakers
1h ago
The Latest

Kirk Franklin will perform free pop-up concert at New Birth Monday
Mercedes-Benz to open EV charging hub and user lounge in Sandy Springs
Two Plant Vogtle partners to settle cost dispute as new issue arises
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is this Tuesday, Oct. 10
12h ago
Ambassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue
AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top