SUV stolen from outside Atlanta PetSmart store with 3 cats inside

The three cats were in the back seat of the SUV when it was stolen from a PetSmart parking lot in Atlanta.
The three cats were in the back seat of the SUV when it was stolen from a PetSmart parking lot in Atlanta.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 hours ago

Atlanta police are trying to track down the suspects who stole an SUV from outside an Atlanta PetSmart while the owner’s three cats were still inside.

The vehicle was found Thursday in the area of Elinor Place, but the cats have not been located.

The owner parked the 2017 Jaguar F-Pace outside the PetSmart in the 1800 block of Howell Mill Road and went inside, according to an Atlanta police report. The cats were in two carriers in the back seat.

When the victim came out 10 minutes later, the vehicle was gone, the report said.

The victim told police he still had the keys to the Jaguar and “was adamant the vehicle was not left running.” Officers didn’t find any broken glass or debris at the scene.

According to a NextDoor post, the victim was en route to drop off the cats at a friend’s house so they would be cared for while he was visiting family.

“Please, please keep a lookout for these babies,” the post said. “These cats are his life.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the animals is asked to contact Atlanta police.

