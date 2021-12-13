SUV stolen from outside Atlanta PetSmart store with 3 cats inside

The victim told police he still had the keys to the Jaguar and “was adamant the vehicle was not left running.” Officers didn’t find any broken glass or debris at the scene.

According to a NextDoor post, the victim was en route to drop off the cats at a friend’s house so they would be cared for while he was visiting family.

“Please, please keep a lookout for these babies,” the post said. “These cats are his life.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the animals is asked to contact Atlanta police.