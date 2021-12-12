Cops: Man shot dead after finding suspects breaking into car in East Point

Friday’s incident happened about a mile from another fatal shooting that happened at a Wells Fargo ATM along East Point Street on Nov. 26. Juan Lopez was gunned down about 6:30 p.m. after depositing cash at the ATM, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Lopez was shot multiple times and several men fled the scene in a silver vehicle, Glover said at the time.

Authorities have not identified suspects in either shooting.

East Point police are asking for anyone with information on Friday’s incident to contact detectives at 404-761-2177.

