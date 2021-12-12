ajc logo
Cops: Man shot dead after finding suspects breaking into car in East Point

A man was fatally shot Friday in East Point after finding some men breaking into his car.
A man was fatally shot Friday in East Point after finding some men breaking into his car.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 9 hours ago

An East Point man was fatally shot early Friday after he found a few men breaking into his car, police said.

The shooting occurred near Winburn Drive and East Woodland Circle about 1:15 a.m. Knox Panter, 24, went outside and ran into the suspects at his car, East Point police spokesperson Capt. Allyn Glover said.

Gunshots rang out and the suspects fled the scene in a dark-in-color, four-door sedan, Glover said.

Panter was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Friday’s incident happened about a mile from another fatal shooting that happened at a Wells Fargo ATM along East Point Street on Nov. 26. Juan Lopez was gunned down about 6:30 p.m. after depositing cash at the ATM, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Lopez was shot multiple times and several men fled the scene in a silver vehicle, Glover said at the time.

Authorities have not identified suspects in either shooting.

East Point police are asking for anyone with information on Friday’s incident to contact detectives at 404-761-2177.

