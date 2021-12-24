Suspect sought in fatal pedestrian hit and run in Athens

Athens-Clarke police didn’t identify the deceased or provide a description of the vehicle Gerrett’s alleged to have been driving at the time. Authorities also didn’t say if the crash was an accident or if Gerrett appeared to ram into the victim intentionally.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact Senior Police Office Joey Lewis at 762-400-7169 or via email at joey.lewis@accgov.com.

The incident is not the only recent hit and run case that’s resulted in a pedestrian being killed. Gwinnett County police say a Lilburn man intentionally struck and killed his 41-year-old brother-in-law during a Christmas party in unincorporated Lawrenceville early Saturday morning.

Investigators say the two men had a physical fight moments before Ernesto Pelayo struck the victim, Juan Davila, with a pickup truck and sped away from the scene, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Pelayo was arrested Tuesday and now faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with the fatality.

