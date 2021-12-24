Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Suspect sought in fatal pedestrian hit and run in Athens

A woman is sought on faces charges stemming from a fatal hit and run Wednesday afternoon in Athens.
caption arrowCaption
A woman is sought on faces charges stemming from a fatal hit and run Wednesday afternoon in Athens.

Credit: TNS

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

Athens-Clark County police are on the hunt for a woman investigators allege veered off the road and fatally struck a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk Wednesday afternoon in northern Athens.

Amanda Gerrett, a 31-year-old Athens woman, is facing charges of first-degree vehicular homicide, felony hit and run and failure to maintain lane in connection with the incident, according to police who obtained arrest warrants.

The crash happened about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of North and Strickland avenues, department spokesman Lt. Shaun Barnett said in a news release from the Athens-Clark Police Department. Officers arrived and found a man dead from the impact of a hit and run.

Investigators say the victim was walking northbound on the sidewalk when Gerrett approached from behind on North Avenue and exited the roadway. She drove up on the sidewalk and struck the man as he was walking then drove away from the scene, police said.

caption arrowCaption
Amanda Gerrett, a 32-year-old Athens woman, is wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run in Athens on Wednesday afternoon. (Courtesy of Athens-Clarke Police Department)

Credit: Athens-Clarke Police Department

Amanda Gerrett, a 32-year-old Athens woman, is wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run in Athens on Wednesday afternoon. (Courtesy of Athens-Clarke Police Department)
caption arrowCaption
Amanda Gerrett, a 32-year-old Athens woman, is wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run in Athens on Wednesday afternoon. (Courtesy of Athens-Clarke Police Department)

Credit: Athens-Clarke Police Department

Credit: Athens-Clarke Police Department

Athens-Clarke police didn’t identify the deceased or provide a description of the vehicle Gerrett’s alleged to have been driving at the time. Authorities also didn’t say if the crash was an accident or if Gerrett appeared to ram into the victim intentionally.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact Senior Police Office Joey Lewis at 762-400-7169 or via email at joey.lewis@accgov.com.

The incident is not the only recent hit and run case that’s resulted in a pedestrian being killed. Gwinnett County police say a Lilburn man intentionally struck and killed his 41-year-old brother-in-law during a Christmas party in unincorporated Lawrenceville early Saturday morning.

ExploreMan suspected of killing brother-in-law at Christmas party arrested

Investigators say the two men had a physical fight moments before Ernesto Pelayo struck the victim, Juan Davila, with a pickup truck and sped away from the scene, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Pelayo was arrested Tuesday and now faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with the fatality.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
5-year-old injured in accidental shooting at NE Atlanta apartments
4h ago
UPDATE: Man dies when vehicle slides under tractor-trailer on I-285 in DeKalb
11h ago
Georgia tries to become leader in an industry that’s no sure thing
16h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top