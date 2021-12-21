BREAKING: Man suspected of killing brother-in-law at Christmas party arrested

Ernesto Pelayo, 34, is being held at the Gwinnett County Detention Center without bond, according to Gwinnett police spokesperson Hideshi Valle. Pelayo faces charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Juan Davila.

Davila, a 41-year-old Lawrenceville man, was killed when Pelayo struck him in the road with a Dodge Ram 3500 during a fight early Saturday morning in unincorporated Lawrenceville, police said.