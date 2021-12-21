BREAKING: Man suspected of killing brother-in-law at Christmas party arrested

Henry County police on Tuesday arrested a Lilburn man accused of killing his brother-in-law with his pickup truck during a weekend Christmas party in Lawrenceville, officials said.
Ernesto Pelayo, 34, is being held at the Gwinnett County Detention Center without bond, according to Gwinnett police spokesperson Hideshi Valle. Pelayo faces charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the death of Juan Davila.
Davila, a 41-year-old Lawrenceville man, was killed when Pelayo struck him in the road with a Dodge Ram 3500 during a fight early Saturday morning in unincorporated Lawrenceville, police said.
The incident occurred about 5:15 a.m. along Great Oaks Drive at the intersection of Windsor Oak Circle. Pelayo was gone by the time officers responded to reports that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, authorities said. They found Davila lying in the intersection with serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
Investigators said the two men attended a Christmas party at a nearby home Friday night and got into a physical fight in the backyard. The encounter eventually spilled into the street.
Police said Pelayo got into his car while Davila was in the road. Witnesses told detectives that Pelayo struck Davila with his truck and drove away. Police determined Pelayo hit his brother-in-law intentionally.
Investigators have not said what the two men were fighting about.
