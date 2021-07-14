ajc logo
Suspect sought in afternoon shooting at Decatur business

Decatur police are searching for a man suspected of shooting someone at a business on East College Avenue.
Decatur police are searching for a man suspected of shooting someone at a business on East College Avenue.

News
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a person following an argument at a business in Decatur Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a person shot call at a business in 2600 block of East College Avenue just before 2 p.m., Decatur police spokeswoman Captain Jennifer Ross said. At the scene, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was taken to a hospital, but police did not provide further details about their condition or identity.

According to the initial investigation, two people got into an argument in the driveway of the business. When the victim went inside, the suspected shooter followed and shot them, then fled the scene in a black car.

Police have not released any further details about the shooting, and the man suspected in the incident has not been identified.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Investigator Robert Lindsey at robert.lindsey@decaturga.com or 678-553-6628. Tipsters who would like to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

