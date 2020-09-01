Suspect sought after Gwinnett mom with baby jumps from car to escape kidnapping

As he was driving, the man demanded money from the woman, she told investigators. He also said that he was going to choke and kill her, according to police. Afraid for her life, the mother grabbed the baby’s car seat and jumped from the vehicle as the suspect continued to drive away.

The car was located the next day abandoned in Duluth, Flynn said. The woman did not know the suspect and police believe she was randomly targeted. Gwinnett police have released photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit stopcrimeATL.com.

