Abducted baby found safe due to police collaboration, Chamblee says

An update on the investigation is planned for 2 p.m. today. Return to AJC.com to watch the press conference streamed from Chamblee police headquarters. The FBI and GBI are also involved in the case, along with the Georgia State Patrol and Carroll County agencies.

While pointing a gun at the boy’s mother, two people took Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera out of his stroller Saturday afternoon, according to police. That immediately prompted a Levi’s Call, also known as Georgia’s Amber Alert. Later Saturday, the baby was found unharmed and the two suspects arrested about 60 miles away in Carroll County.