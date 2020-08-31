Abducted baby found safe due to police collaboration, Chamblee says

Teamwork between various law enforcement agencies led to an abducted 1-year-old boy being safely reunited with his mother, according to Chamblee police.
An update on the investigation is planned for 2 p.m. today. Return to AJC.com to watch the press conference streamed from Chamblee police headquarters. The FBI and GBI are also involved in the case, along with the Georgia State Patrol and Carroll County agencies.
While pointing a gun at the boy’s mother, two people took Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera out of his stroller Saturday afternoon, according to police. That immediately prompted a Levi’s Call, also known as Georgia’s Amber Alert. Later Saturday, the baby was found unharmed and the two suspects arrested about 60 miles away in Carroll County.
The child’s mother told officers a man got out of a maroon Acura SUV and pointed a gun at her hip before looking into the stroller and taking her son. She attempted to fight off the suspect, taking one of his shoes and ripping a piece of fabric from his shorts. She also managed to wrestle the gun away from the man and tried to shoot him, but the weapon didn’t fire, according to police.
The suspects, later identified as Maynor Dario Valera Zuniga and Kristin Nicole Valera Zuniga, put the child in their SUV and drove toward I-85, authorities said. State troopers stopped the SUV in Carroll County and both Zunigas were arrested.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.