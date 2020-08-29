Suspect charged after decomposing body found in SUV outside Atlanta complex

The body of 24-year-old Kevin Williams was found Aug. 5 in a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse at the QLS Gardens Apartments on Campbellton Road, AJC.com previously reported. Investigators said Williams had been missing for a couple days after traveling to Atlanta.

Explore Decomposing body found in SUV parked in SW Atlanta apartment complex

At the time, police weren’t sure exactly how Williams died or how long his body had been in the vehicle.