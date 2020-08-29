Suspect charged after decomposing body found in SUV outside Atlanta complex

Atlanta police have charged a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Florida man whose decomposing body was discovered earlier this month in an SUV at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.
The body of 24-year-old Kevin Williams was found Aug. 5 in a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse at the QLS Gardens Apartments on Campbellton Road, AJC.com previously reported. Investigators said Williams had been missing for a couple days after traveling to Atlanta.
At the time, police weren’t sure exactly how Williams died or how long his body had been in the vehicle.
A week after the grisly discovery, investigators charged 23-year-old Anthony Douglas Jenkins in the man’s death, Atlanta police said Friday in a Facebook post announcing a string of recent homicide arrests.
Jenkins, who lives in Lithia Springs, faces one count each of murder, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another, online records show. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail without bond.
In other news: