Breaking News

Georgia sued over long voting lines

X

Decomposing body found in SUV parked in SW Atlanta apartment complex

Police are investigating the death of a man whose decomposing body was discovered Wednesday evening in an SUV parked at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.
Police are investigating the death of a man whose decomposing body was discovered Wednesday evening in an SUV parked at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Crime & Public Safety | 1 hour ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police are investigating the death of a man whose decomposing body was discovered Wednesday evening in an SUV parked at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

The body was found about 7:15 p.m at the QLS Gardens Apartments in the 1800 block of Campbellton Road, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.

“On scene the officers found a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse with a decomposing body inside,” he said. “The cause of death is undetermined and the body has not yet been identified.”

It’s unclear how long the body had been there, and authorities have not said if foul play is suspected in the man’s death.

The body was turned over to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

In other news:

How to help Lebanon following the explosion in Beirut

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.