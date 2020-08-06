Decomposing body found in SUV parked in SW Atlanta apartment complex

Police are investigating the death of a man whose decomposing body was discovered Wednesday evening in an SUV parked at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.
The body was found about 7:15 p.m at the QLS Gardens Apartments in the 1800 block of Campbellton Road, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said.
“On scene the officers found a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse with a decomposing body inside,” he said. “The cause of death is undetermined and the body has not yet been identified.”
It’s unclear how long the body had been there, and authorities have not said if foul play is suspected in the man’s death.
The body was turned over to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477, text information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
