ajc logo
X

Suspect at large after ride-share driver kidnapped at gunpoint

Atlanta police searched the Sweet Auburn area Friday morning after the alleged kidnapper crashed the victim's car and took off running.
Atlanta police searched the Sweet Auburn area Friday morning after the alleged kidnapper crashed the victim's car and took off running.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety | 38 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An Uber driver was pushed into the passenger seat when an armed man stole her vehicle Friday morning and led police on a chase through southeast Atlanta, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The chase ended when the gunman crashed the car at the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and Boulevard and took off running, according to the news station. Atlanta police have called in K-9s to search the Sweet Auburn area.

According to Channel 2, the kidnapping was reported about 2 a.m. in northeast Atlanta. The Uber driver told police she was dropping off a paying passenger when a man approached her and asked for a ride.

He pulled out a gun and took the wheel, and she climbed into a passenger seat, she said. The woman was able to call 911 and whisper her location to dispatchers, the news station reported.

She was not injured during the ordeal.

The suspect remains at large. It was unclear if police had identified him.

Read the full story from Channel 2 Action News here.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top